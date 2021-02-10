Subsea Equipment Rental Firm Opens Facility in Norway

GoSubsea, a newly established subsea equipment and service company has launched its Norway-based facility, targeting Scandinavian clients across the oil and gas, renewables, aquaculture, and educational research industries.

According to the company's statement released Wednesday, the in-house technical team specializes in subsea rental and product development, and is led by General Manager, Helge Knutsen.

Knutsen spent more than a decade with Rental Technology & Services, a Norwegian-based provider of electronic engineering, equipment, and technical solutions to the global subsea industry, most recently in the position of Managing Director.

GoSubsea said its aim was to deploy $2.5 million worth of assets to fulfill its customers’ individual requirements in the region "over the coming years."

The company said its subsea survey equipment rental fleet included subsea positioning, ROV sensors, inspection equipment, NDT, cables, and connectors as well as environmental, hydrographic, and geophysical sensors, with plans to expand into the autonomous survey segment during 2021.

The company has said it has already formed partnerships with leading survey equipment brands and is planning to enhance its offering by including in-house product development. It did not say who the survey equipment brands were.