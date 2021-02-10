Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MOL Drills Duster in North Sea Off Norway

February 10, 2021

Maersk Integrator - Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Integrator - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has drilled a dry well in the North Sea, offshore Norway, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate informed Wednesday.

The exploration well 2/9-6 Sl was drilled on the west side of the Mandal High, about 9 kilometers north of the Norwegian-Danish border and 280 kilometers southwest of Stavanger.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Mandal Formation).

The well encountered a sandstone layer with clay stone elements, about 250 meters thick, in the Mandal Formation. Approximately 140 meters of this was reservoir rocks with poor to moderate reservoir properties.

"Traces of petroleum were registered in the upper part of the reservoir. The well is classified as dry," NPD said.

This is the first exploration well in production license 617. The license was awarded in APA 2011.

The well 2/9-6 S was drilled to respective vertical and measured depths of 4,250 and 4,274 meters below sea level, and the well was terminated in the Farsund Formation in the Upper Jurassic.

The water depth at the site is 70 meters. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The well 2/9-6 S was drilled by the Maersk Integrator jack-up rig, which will now drill production wells on the Tambar field in production licence 065 in the southern North Sea, where Aker BP ASA is the operator.Credit: NPD

Drilling Industry News Activity Rigs Shallow Water

Related Offshore News

Credit: think4photop

Risky Bet: NOCs Risk Wasting $400B as Energy Transition...
Credit: BP

BP, EnBW Picked as Preferred Bidders for 3GW Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Qatar Petroleum

'Largest LNG Project Ever:' Qatar Petroleum Sanctions...
Energy
Credit: dvoevnore/AdobeStock

France's Total to Change Name in Pivot Away from Oil
Energy

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Port of Nigg Selected to Support Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

Port of Nigg Selected to Support Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

Japan's Cosmo Awarded Offshore Exploration Concession in Abu Dhabi

Japan's Cosmo Awarded Offshore Exploration Concession in Abu Dhabi

Dutch Offshore Services Firm ROG Goes Independent

Dutch Offshore Services Firm ROG Goes Independent

PTTEP, Petronas Strike Gas Offshore Sarawak, Malaysia

PTTEP, Petronas Strike Gas Offshore Sarawak, Malaysia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine