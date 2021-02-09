Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PTTEP Taps Petrofac for P&A Project Off Australia

February 9, 2021

Oilfield services company Petrofac said Tuesday it has secured a Well Project Management contract in Australia with the Thai oil firm PTTEP.

Petrofac will provide all project manpower to enable the execution of plug and abandonment operations on two of PTTEP’s remaining subsea wells in the Vulcan Basin, located in North West Australia. 

Work, to be carried out by Petrofac's Engineering and Production Services business, will include detailed planning, procurement services including a tender for a semi-submersible rig, and management of operations and sub-contracted services.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services (West), said: "Our teams have operated in Australia for more than a decade working on some of the region’s largest energy developments, but we are particularly excited to be deploying our Well Project Management capability and expertise there for the first time.

“When it comes to decommissioning, we understand the focus on cost and schedule is as important as ever. We look forward to working closely with PTTEP to deliver a safe and predictable plug and abandonment campaign.”

Petrofac did not share the financial details of the deal.

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Tullow to Sell E. Guinea, Gabon Assets to Panoro for Up to $180M

Jumbo Delivers Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Goods

Crowley, Watco Team Up to Support Growing U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

Blue Water-backed Kentech to Buy SNC-Lavalin's Oil and Gas Business

