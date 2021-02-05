C-bed Wins Offshore Accommodation Deal with Ørsted in UK

Offshore accommodation provider C-bed has said it has won two contracts for its Service Operation Vessel (SOV) Wind Innovation to support Ørsted's offshore wind projects in the UK.

"With a double contract to support offshore wind developments in the UK, C-bed secures full activity into 2022 for its Service Operation Vessel (SOV), Wind Innovation," C-bed said.

The Wind Innovation SOV offers 80 single cabins and option of a total of 105 guests living on board.

Per C-bed, wind Innovation is already in full operation on the first of the two assignments with Ørsted at the Hornsea One offshore wind farm. During March, Wind Innovation will then continue to the second and more extensive cable termination project at the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

"Providing the daily logistics and accommodation for the Hornsea Two offshore workers becomes C-bed’s 28th individual offshore project and at the same time marks an industry landmark," C-bed said.

Hornsea Two, which is located 89km off the Yorkshire coast and will span an offshore area of 462km², becomes the World’s largest offshore wind farm once complete in 2022. Hornsea Two will have a capacity of 1.4GW, enough to provide clean power to well over 1.3 million homes.

During the project, C-bed will use the Port of Immingham as a base port for crew change and loading of fresh supplies.

Offshore installation works kicked off last year at the Hornsea Two project. In total, 165 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed at sea in preparation for the site’s 8.4 MW turbines. With a height from sea level to blade tip of 204 m, the turbines will also feature new 82 m long blades.

Hornsea Two

165 Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines

Hornsea Two will have a capacity of 1.4GW and provide power to more than 1.3 million homes

Located approximately 89km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea

Hornsea Two will span an offshore area of 462km²

Landfall at Horseshoe Point

Becomes fully operational in 2022





Credit: Ørsted