Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Books Maersk Integrator Jack-Up Rig for Two Ivar Aasen Field Wells

February 5, 2021

Maersk Integrator/Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Integrator/Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling has won a two-well contract for its jack-up drilling rig Maersk Integrator with Aker BP in Norway.

The Danish drilling company said Friday, that rig will, in direct continuation of its previously announced work scope with a different operator, return to Aker BP’s Ivar Aasen field for a two-well campaign expected to start in Q3 2021. 

The two-well contract has an estimated duration of 73 days and a contract value of approximately USD 19.5 million, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses.

The Maersk Integrator ultra-harsh environment drilling rig is contracted under the terms of the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered into in 2017 as part of the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance which also includes Halliburton. 

The tripartite alliance uses a shared incentives model, thereby securing mutual commitment to collaborate and drive digital initiatives to reduce waste and deliver value. Contracts under the alliance are based on market-rate terms but add the possibility of an upside for all parties, based on actual delivery and performance, Maersk Drilling explained.

The 2015-built rig is currently completing a series of upgrades to turn it into a hybrid, low-emission rig. The upgrades are supported by a grant from the Norwegian NOx Fund and a separate compensation scheme agreed with Aker BP rewarding reductions in fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

"It’s great to add another two wells which shores up Maersk Integrator’s drilling programs for all of 2021. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Aker BP and Halliburton in order to add to the efficiency gains realized by our alliance. This in itself lowers the CO2 emissions associated with drilling, and the low-emission upgrades will contribute further to delivering on our target of reducing the CO2 intensity from rig operations,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Energy Drilling Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Danish Offshore Wind Farm Hits 10,000,000,000 kWh...
© Peterjohn Chisholm / Adobe Stock

BOEM to Restart Permitting for Major US Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

A Polarcus vessel - Credit: Alf van Beem - Wikimedia/CC0 1.0

Lenders to Sell Polarcus' Vessels. All Employees to Be...
Offshore
Credit: Kees Bustraan/MarineTraffic.com

Valaris Drillship Goes Adrift off Scotland
Offshore

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

Current News

Ithaca Energy Resumes Output from North Sea Platform after Covid-related Halt

Ithaca Energy Resumes Output from North Sea Platform after Covid-related Halt

Nigeria Renegotiating Terms with Oil Majors to Keep Investments Flowing

Nigeria Renegotiating Terms with Oil Majors to Keep Investments Flowing

Woodside Issued Enforcement Action over Nganhurra RTM Decommissioning

Woodside Issued Enforcement Action over Nganhurra RTM Decommissioning

GE Gets U.S. DOE Grant to Build 3D Printed Wind Turbine Blades

GE Gets U.S. DOE Grant to Build 3D Printed Wind Turbine Blades

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine