Sparrows in Five-year Contract Renewal for UKCS Work

Offshore services company Sparrows Group has said it has won a five-year contract renewal with a UKCS operator, to continue supporting its production across two assets, as well as its decommissioning program across three other fields in the North Sea.

Sparrows did not say who the client was nor how much the contract was worth, just saying the deal was a worth "an eight-figure sum."

Sparrows, specializing in engineering and maintenance services has said it has carried out uninterrupted campaigns on three of the operator’s assets for over 30 years.

Now, the Aberdeen-based firm will continue to provide lifting services including crane operations and maintenance, safety-critical lifting equipment inspection, and engineering consultancy across the operator’s UKCS operations. The contract will also see Sparrows support the decommissioning of three offshore installations including a floating production facility.

Stewart Mitchell, Sparrows CEO, said: “This renewal marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship with a major operator and its assets. We have a successful history of ensuring our lifting equipment and engineering services ensure operational safety and reliability and experience in the North Sea is one of our greatest strengths.

“Lifting services are often at peak usage during decommissioning activity so the reliability of equipment is safety-critical. Removing dismantled and eroded metal tonnage that has been stationed in the middle of the sea for decades requires high quality, assured engineering design and planning. We have the experience, strategic methodologies and technologies in place to implement the lifting activities required and we are excited for the opportunity to continue doing so in an efficient and sustained manner.”





