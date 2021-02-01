C-Innovation Clinches One-year Extension with BP for RLWI in Gulf of Mexico

C-Innovation, LLC (C-I), an affiliate of U.S. offshore vessel operator Edison Chouest Offshore, has secured a one-year contract extension with BP for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Island Venture vessel and team are currently mobilized and in the field working on one of BP’s assets now, the company said Friday.

The initial RLWI contract with BP called for both mechanical and hydraulic acid stimulations. These were executed from C-I’s GOM assets, the Island Venture and the Island Performer, the only RLWI vessels operating in the GOM. The work was performed in water depths of up to 6,500 ft on different assets within the GOM.

Under the extension, C-I will supply and complete all project management and engineering to provide a complete RLWI system utilizing Baker Hughes’ 7Series subsea well intervention system, a hydraulic stimulation kit from Caltex Oil Tools, and Halliburton’s wireline, E-Line, coil tubing and pumping units.

David Sheetz, Vice President of CI said, “The RLWI approach offers tremendous increases in efficiency for well interventions at nearly half the cost of performing rig-based interventions. This allows for a much broader portfolio of wells to be logged and stimulated for increased production.

Dino Chouest, President of CI had this to add, “We are proud to continue growing our relationship with BP on the RWLI projects. C-Innovation is committed to supporting our clients along the path of reducing greenhouse gas emissions during our operations. This project showed a significant reduction in emissions when compared to traditional methods being used today."