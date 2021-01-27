Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siemens to Upgrade Odfjell Drilling's Offshore Rigs to Minimize Emissions

January 27, 2021

Credit: Siemens Energy
Credit: Siemens Energy

Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling will retrofit two of its deepwater, semi-submersible drilling rigs with the Siemens Energy BlueDrive DC-Grid system, with the aim to reduce emissions.

The Siemens Energy BlueDrive DC-Grid solution consists of DC/DC converters connected to the existing four drilling drive DC buses from one side and to DC/DC converters connected to energy-storage systems, allowing operators to conduct peak shaving of drilling loads, so fewer generator sets can run at higher and steadier loads — reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions, improving sustainability, and minimizing a rig’s carbon footprint. 

Further, the solution will increase the power plant's reliability by reducing blackouts, which will prevent downtime and boost asset utilization, Siemens Energy said.

As part of the agreement between Odfjell Drilling and Siemens Energy, the upgrades will be carried out on Deepsea Atlantic and Deepsea Nordkapp offshore drilling rigs, with the opportunity to include Deepsea Stavanger, Deepsea Aberdeen, and Deepsea Yantai at a later stage.Deepsea Nordkapp / Photo: Odfjell Drilling via Ptil.no

With these upgrades, Siemens Energy said, the rigs will push the boundaries for conventionally powered offshore rigs and set a new technological standard in Odfjell Drilling’s strategy towards zero-emission drilling.

“These projects are the result of asking a simple yet challenging question: ‘What would be the most efficient technological approach to minimize emissions from a rig in the short term?’ The resulting ideas were very well received by Odfjell Drilling’s customers and will contribute to their long-term emission targets, so this is business and low-emission targets working hand-in-hand,” said Per Lund, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, Technology & Sustainability, Odfjell Drilling. According to Siemens Energy, BlueDrive DC Grid technology is the first of its kind to be installed on an offshore drilling rig.

Siemens Energy further said that the long-term relationship and technology cooperation between Odfjell Drilling and Siemens Energy also includes several R&D initiatives related to power from shore or nearby platforms and floating offshore wind farms to fixed platforms or rigs.

Technology Energy Drilling Activity Rigs

Related Offshore News

DEME Installs First Turbine at RWE's Triton Knoll Offshore...
Credit: ABS

World's First 100,000-ton Deepwater Semi-submersible...

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Tidewater Taps Inmarsat for Fleet Xpress Upgrades

Tidewater Taps Inmarsat for Fleet Xpress Upgrades

Damen's New Fast Crew Supplier Launched in Turkey

Damen's New Fast Crew Supplier Launched in Turkey

Denmark: First Turbine Installed at Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

Denmark: First Turbine Installed at Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

Biden to Target Drilling, Fossil Fuel Subsidies in New Climate Orders

Biden to Target Drilling, Fossil Fuel Subsidies in New Climate Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine