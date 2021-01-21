Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Trelleborg's Cable Protection for Chinese Offshore Wind Farm

January 21, 2021

Credit: Trelleborg
Credit: Trelleborg

Swedish firm Trelleborg will provide cable protection for Jiangsu Qidong offshore wind project in China, under a contract awarded by Torgy LNG.

As part of the deal, Trelleborg will provide 190 integrated cable protection systems for the offshore wind farm project, located in Jiangsu, China. 

Trelleborg’s NjordGuard cable protection system will protect inter-array grid power cables on the project from over-bending, abrasion, and fatigue. 

Production of the 190 NjordGuard cable protection systems will take place across Trelleborg’s manufacturing facilities in Singapore and England. Project engineering works will commence immediately, with installation activities scheduled for execution at the beginning of 2021.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system designed and developed to protect offshore wind farm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substations. 

The system is manufactured in abrasion-resistant material, which enables the protection system to travel over the seabed without damage, extending the system life.  

Equipment Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Oil platforms offshore Louisiana - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

Two Offshore Workers Charged over U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil...
© Peterjohn Chisholm / Adobe Stock

Permitting for Big US Offshore Wind Farm to Resume 'Very,...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Oil platforms offshore Louisiana - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

Two Offshore Workers Charged over U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil...
Energy
An LNG tanker next to the Prelude FLNG facility - File Photo: Shell

Two LNG Tankers Bound for Australia's Prelude Facility...
Offshore

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Nexans Charters Havila Phoenix Vessel

Nexans Charters Havila Phoenix Vessel

Offshore Maintenance Backlogs: Breaking the Cycle

Offshore Maintenance Backlogs: Breaking the Cycle

JDR to Deliver Subsea Umbilical for Malaysian Offshore Project

JDR to Deliver Subsea Umbilical for Malaysian Offshore Project

Mubadala Takes Stake in Egyptian Offshore Block

Mubadala Takes Stake in Egyptian Offshore Block

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine