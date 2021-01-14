Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Six Consortia Pre-Qualify for Danish Largest Offshore Wind Farm Tender

January 14, 2021

Illustration credit: glimpseofsweden/AdobeStock
Illustration credit: glimpseofsweden/AdobeStock

Six consortia have pre-qualified to take part in the tender for Denmark's largest offshore wind farm Thor, the Danish Energy Agency said Thursday.

Thor will have a capacity of 800-1000 MW when it is fully installed and connected to the grid, which is expected to happen by 2027, at the latest.

It will be located in the North Sea at a distance of a minimum 20 km from the store. 

By December 1, 2020, the Danish Energy Agency received a total of six applications from a broad field of consortia and companies wishing to bid for the task of building the Thor offshore wind farm, the agency said.

"All six consortia and companies meet the established criteria for financial and technical capacity, and the agency has pre-qualified all six of them," it added.

The pre-qualified consortia are:

  • SSE Renewables Offshore Windfarm Holdings Limited and Thor OFW K/S (owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure IV Thor OFW ApS and Andel Holding A/S) on behalf of a not yet established subsidiary
  • Swan Wind P/S (ultimately owned by Eneco Wind B.V. and European Energy A/S)
  • Thor Wind Farm I/S (owned by RWE Wind Holding A/S and RWE Offshore Wind A/S)
  • Total Renewables S.A.S and Iberdrola Renovables Internacional S.A.U on behalf of a not yet established entity
  • Vattenfall Vindkraft A/S on behalf of a not yet established entity
  • Ørsted Wind Power A/S

Thor is the first of the three offshore wind farms agreed to be established in the Danish Energy Agreement from 2018. It will be located in the North Sea at least 20 km from the coast. Thor must be fully established and connected to the grid by the end of 2027 at the latest.
The authorization for the operation of the wind farm will be given for 30 years with the possibility of extension for 5 years. 

The total investment costs for Thor are estimated at a total of DKK 15.5 billion (USD 2,4 billion). Thor will be able to supply electricity to around 800,000 Danish households.

Credit: DEA

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Equinor Selected for US' Largest Offshore Wind Award
Drillships - Credit: nikkytok/AdobeStock

20 High Impact O&G Exploration Wells to Watch in 2021


Trending Offshore News

Drillships - Credit: nikkytok/AdobeStock

20 High Impact O&G Exploration Wells to Watch in 2021
Drilling
Maryann Mannen Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will leave the company effective January 25, 2021. Image Copyright: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC CFO Resigns. Replacement Named
People

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Alcatel Submarine Networks Bags Northern Lights, Breidablikk Deals with Equinor

Alcatel Submarine Networks Bags Northern Lights, Breidablikk Deals with Equinor

Report: Nord Stream 2 Set to Resume Pipelaying Works in Danish Waters

Report: Nord Stream 2 Set to Resume Pipelaying Works in Danish Waters

U.S. Blacklists China's CNOOC over South China Sea Actions

U.S. Blacklists China's CNOOC over South China Sea Actions

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Names New CEO

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Names New CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine