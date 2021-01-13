Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea 7 Director Passes Away

January 13, 2021

Offshore installation company Subsea 7 said Tuesday that Allen Stevens, the company's non-executive director, and senior independent director, passed away on January 10, 2021.

Stevens started in the shipping industry in financial planning at Sea Land Service Inc. and subsequently served as Treasurer of McLean Industries Inc. from 1972 to 1988. 

"As the right-hand man for Mr Malcolm McLean, he was instrumental in building Sea Land to become a world leader of ocean transport of containers," Subsea 7 said.

Stevens served as Chairman and Director of Erie Shipbuilding from 2006 to 2009, and Chairman of Trailer Bridge Inc. from 2008 until 2012. He has also held senior executive and management positions with Great Lakes Transport Limited. He was Vice President and director of Masterworks Development Co., LLC. and co-founder of the Club Quarters hotel chain.

"The Board wish to express their gratitude for Allen's invaluable contribution to the Company and extend their deepest condolences to his family," Subsea 7 said.

Allen Stevens - Image Credit: Subsea 7

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Nigeria's Senate President Promises Action on Long-delayed Oil Reform Law

IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

Slower Wind Speeds to Hit Earnings of Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted

Malaysia: Shell, Dayang Pen Accommodation Workboat Deal

