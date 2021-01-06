Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Scorpio Bulkers to Change Name to Eneti

January 6, 2021

(Image: Scorpio Bulkers)
(Image: Scorpio Bulkers)

Scorpio Bulkers announced Wednesday that it intends to change its name to Eneti Inc. as company plans its pivot from dry bulk shipping to offshore wind farm construction and services.

The name change, which remains subject to approval at a February 3 shareholders meeting, comes as a growing number of maritime and offshore oil and gas companies target opportunities in renewables.

In August, NYSE-listed Scorpio Bulkers announced its intention to transition away from the business of dry bulk commodity transportation and toward marine-based renewable energy including investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The company has signed a letter of intent to enter into a shipbuilding contract with South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to build a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to be delivered in 2023, with options to build three further similar vessels.

Meanwhile, Scorpio has been selling its bulk carrier ships, and it aims to sell or have commitments to sell its remaining wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels during the first quarter of 2021.

People & Company News Offshore Bulk Carriers Industry News Offshore Wind Renewables

Related Offshore News

An offshore platform in Malaysia - Credit: wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Force Majeure Declared at Two Oil Terminals in Malaysia
Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

ExxonMobil Spuds Bulletwood Well, Offshore Guyana


Trending Offshore News

Cenovus-Husky Merger Complete
Energy

Chiyoda to Design Floater for Kumul Petroleum in PNG
Engineering

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Eco Wave Power Commences Grid Connection Works in Israel

Eco Wave Power Commences Grid Connection Works in Israel

Saudi Cuts Drive Oil to 11-month High

Saudi Cuts Drive Oil to 11-month High

Scorpio Bulkers to Change Name to Eneti

Scorpio Bulkers to Change Name to Eneti

Subsea Technology: Remote Power, On Demand

Subsea Technology: Remote Power, On Demand

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine