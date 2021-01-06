Russia: Sakhalin Energy Sets LNG Output Record

Sakhalin Energy, an international consortium operating an offshore gas-fed LNG plant in eastern Russia, set a record for LNG production in 2020.

Sakhalin Energy said Wednesday that it had in 2020 produced and shipped a record amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG): 178.6 standard cargo (one standard cargo is equivalent to 65 thousand tonnes) or more than 11.6 million tonnes.

"This is the best Sakhalin-2 LNG plant annual performance ever," the company said.

Most of the natural gas is produced by the company at the LUN-A platform in the Lunskoye field, north of Sakhalin. Further, the gas is transported via transsakhalin pipeline system through the onshore processing facility to the LNG plant. Sakhalin 2 LNG Plant - Credit: Sakhalin Energy

Its original design capacity is 9.6 mtpa, but due to technical improvements and upgrade, together with weather and temperature factors, the factual production has been increased by 20 percent, the company said.

Sakhalin Energy shareholders include Gazprom (50% plus one share); Royal Dutch Shell plc (27,5% minus one share); Mitsui (12.5%); Mitsubishi (10%).

The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific with major customers from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

"Sakhalin Energy continues to expand the market in such a difficult time – since the launch of the Sakhalin-2 project, the company’s LNG has been delivered to 49 ports located in 8 countries, with Singapore added to the list in 2020. More than 125.8 million tonnes of LNG have been produced since the launch of the LNG plant in 2009," the company said.