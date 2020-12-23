Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court Approves Reorganization Plan

December 23, 2020

Pacific Drilling drillships - Credit: Rab Lawrence/Flickr under CC BY 2.0 license
Pacific Drilling drillships - Credit: Rab Lawrence/Flickr under CC BY 2.0 license

Offshore drilling contractor Pacific Drilling, which last month filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, on Tuesday said that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas had confirmed its debt reorganization plan.

The driller in November filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the aim to eliminate $1.1 billion debt.

Bernie G. Wolford, Pacific Drilling's Chief Executive Officer said: "The Court’s confirmation of our Plan represents an important milestone in our progress towards emergence by year-end with a fully de-levered balance sheet and the capacity to deliver world class drilling services with our fleet of 6th and 7th generation drillships."

In accordance with the confirmed plan, the Company will de-lever its balance sheet by eliminating over $1 billion of funded debt obligations and have access to additional liquidity to operate going forward with approximately $100 million in cash on hand at emergence and an undrawn $80 million senior secured delayed draw term loan exit facility, it said.   

Finance Drilling Industry News Activity Rigs People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Drilling rigs in Norway

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in...
The Shell Appomattox deep-water platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit:Allison Smith/Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.

Shell to Write Down O&G Asset Value by Up To $4.5B


Trending Offshore News

Stena IceMAX- Credit: Paul McClimond/MarineTraffic

The Bahamas: BPC Spuds Perseverance #1 Offshore Well
Drilling
Credit: Gusto

Shelf Drilling Sells Jack-Up Rig to ADNOC for $77.6M
Drilling

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

Current News

Gallery: Heerema's Thialf Removes Sable Offshore Platforms (Canada)

Gallery: Heerema's Thialf Removes Sable Offshore Platforms (Canada)

Nord Stream 2 to Start Laying Gas Pipes in Danish Waters

Nord Stream 2 to Start Laying Gas Pipes in Danish Waters

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court Approves Reorganization Plan

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court Approves Reorganization Plan

Talos Energy, Pemex Continue Talks over Zama Offshore Discovery

Talos Energy, Pemex Continue Talks over Zama Offshore Discovery

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine