CGG, PGS, TGS Form Shared Multi-Client Seismic Data Library

December 15, 2020

Illustration only: 3D visualization of an interpreted horizon (Base of Salt) from the Santos Basin, Brazil (image courtesy of CGG).
CGG, PGS, and TGS, companies providing seismic data for oil and gas explorers, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to offer "a shared ecosystem" providing direct access to their subsurface multi-client data libraries.

"The independent, cloud-based ecosystem will offer a single search point to access all three companies’ multi-client data and allow customers to interactively find, visualize and download their subsurface assets and entitlements all in one place," the companies said in a joint statement.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “The industry historically lacked an ecosystem that provided a vendor-neutral single point of access to the industry’s commercial data. This new ecosystem is platform agnostic, which will enable clients to access multi-client seismic and geologic data, when and where they need it.”

A beta version is targeted for release in the first quarter of 2021, enabling clients who own data to review the technology and provide feedback, as well as giving other commercial data suppliers the opportunity to evaluate the potential of joining the collaborative approach, the companies said.

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO at PGS, said: “This partnership shows the possibilities when you combine a collaborative approach with the power and breadth of data and the vision to improve customer experience. Combining cloud-agnostic direct access to three of the largest multi-client data libraries in one place ensures enhanced efficiency, usability and reduced lead times, raising the bar on customer experience globally.”

A full launch of the ecosystem is expected in the second half of 2021. CGG, PGS, and TGS intend to expand the scope of the project in the future to include additional features, vendors and data types.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “Proactively supporting our clients’ digital transformation initiatives through the development of this one-of-a-kind vendor collaborative ecosystem, accessible from the users’ desktop, is essential to the foundation for any future development of modern subsurface workflows and beyond.”


Geoscience Activity Seismic

