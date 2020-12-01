Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sapura Berani Rig Moves to Start Drilling for Total in Congo

December 1, 2020

Malaysian offshore drilling company Sapura Drilling has informed that its Sapura Berani semi-submersible self-erecting tender-assist drilling rig is on its way to Congo to start a drilling contract.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Sapura Drilling said the drilling rig had left the Walvis Bay in Namibia for Congo, after a brief stopover for preparations. 

"She will be performing a 3-well drilling campaign offshore Congo," Sapura Drilling said Tuesday.

As Offshore Engineer reported mid-November, Sapura Drilling has won a contract with the French oil major Total for the drilling of three wells offshore Congo, using the Sapura Berani unit. Total will have a one well extension option. The firm part of the contract is expected to take three months to complete.

According to info on Total's website, the company has since 1968 drilled half of the Republic of the Congo’s exploration wells, brought on stream 16 fields, and discovered around 65% of the country’s reserves.
 

