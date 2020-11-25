Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gulf Marine Contractors Names Finstad Executive VP

November 25, 2020

Peter Finstad (Photo: Gulf Marine Contractors)
Peter Finstad (Photo: Gulf Marine Contractors)

Gulf Marine Contractors (GMC) said it has appointed Peter Finstad as the company's new executive vice president. Finstad's focus will be expanding GMC's logistics services to the offshore energy industry and providing commercial and operations management services to independent vessel owners and charterers.

"Peter has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we can't wait to tap into," said Clark Buffam, Chief Operating Officer at GMC. "As a business mentor of mine, Peter has been an integral part of developing this organization, and I eagerly anticipate this new chapter of work together."

Finstad is an expert in brokering, marketing and sales with over 40 years of experience in the maritime industry. Originally hailing from New Orleans, Finstad began his career working offshore in the North Sea in 1973. After moving back to the United States, he held several leadership positions over the years, including Vice President at Louisiana International Marine. Most recently, Finstad worked as the Director of Marketing at Aries Marine Corporation.

Offshore Engineer Magazine