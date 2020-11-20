Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MacGregor Delivers Goods for Chinese Floater

November 20, 2020

Cargotec's MacGregor has delivered a riser pull-in system for China-based oil firm CNOOC's Lingshui 17-2 semi-submersible production platform.

The deepwater semi-submersible production unit is intended for operation in a deepwater natural gas field in the Qiongdongnan Basin, in the western part of the South China Sea.

MacGregor was last year selected to deliver the on-vessel mooring systems and riser pull-in system to the Lingshui 17-2 platform. The mooring system was delivered in June,

Last week, a delivery ceremony for the riser pull-in system was held in Zhuhai, a city located on the southeastern edge of Pearl River Delta, China.

You Xuegang, deputy chief manager of CNOOC Zhanjiang branch; Jane Chen, Vice President, Head of China of MacGregor; Wang Ningsheng, President of Jutal Group and representatives of the respective project teams participated in the delivery ceremony.

"Carotid artery"

“The LS17-2 project is focused on technology and quality,” said You Xuegang, deputy chief manager of CNOOC Zhanjiang branch. “It is a brand new project for both CNOOC and MacGregor, with the importance of the riser system in deepwater development being equivalent to the human carotid artery.”

The Lingshui 17-2 platform, dubbed to be the world’s first deepwater semi-submersible production floater with condensate storage facilities, is expected to enter service in 2021. 

According to World Energy Reports, the initial phase of the Lingshui subsea production system will comprise 11 subsea trees tied back to the new gas production semi via four-manifolds. 

A second phase envisages extending the subsea system from Lingshui 18-1 and Lingshui 25-2. Gas from the development will be piped to Hong Kong for power generation via an existing pipeline originating on the Yacheng 13-1 field. COOEC is managing the offshore platform construction and installation. The hull is being built in its Qingdao facility.


