Carnegie, Oceantera to Collaborate on Wave Energy Projects

November 13, 2020

CETO concept - Credit: Carnegie
CETO concept - Credit: Carnegie

Wave energy technology developer Carnegie Clean Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oceantera, to share knowledge and expertise on wave energy development.

Carnegie and Oceantera - which is a joint venture between UK's Aquatera and Singapore's OceanPixel - will cooperate and share knowledge on wave energy markets, markets, customer requirements, and the CETO technology.

Per Carnegie, CETO is a fully submerged, point absorber type wave energy technology. A submerged buoy sits a few meters below the surface of the ocean and moves with the ocean’s waves. This orbital motion drives a power take-off (PTO) system that converts this motion into electricity.

The two companies will investigate potential CETO project opportunities in South East Asia or other mutually agreed locations.

They've also committed to exploring collaborative opportunities to use Carnegie's Garden Island Microgrid with a view to supporting the development of the wave energy industry.

"This MOU formalizes discussions ongoing between the two parties over the past year including a visit by one of Oceantera’s Directors to Carnegie’s Rous Head research facility and Garden Island Microgrid [in Western Australia] in 2019," Carnegie said.

The Garden Island Microgrid is an integrated renewable microgrid project including a connection to Carnegie’s wave energy site directly offshore from the island. The 2 MW of solar and associated battery systems provide energy to Australia’s largest naval base.


