Pertamina Awards More Work for JDC Jack-up Rig Hakuryu-14

Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam has awarded a 1.5-year contract to Japan Drilling Co. (JDC) for the use of the jack-up drilling rig "HAKURYU-14".

PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam will use the rig on the Mahakam Block, offshore Indonesia

Apart from the firm 1,5-year term, PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam will have further options to extend the contract. JDC did not share the contract value.

To remind, Pertamina had in November 2019 awarded a contract extension for the rig that was supposed to keep the jack-up unit busy in Indonesia until early December 2020. JDC did not say if the new contract would start in direct continuation of the current contract.

The Hakuryu-14 is a jack-up rig capable of operating in water depths of up to 400-feet (around 122 meters). It was built by PPL Shipyard in 2018.