ADM Energy Names CFO

ADM Energy, an AIM-listed oil and gas investing company with interest in the Aje oil field offshore Nigeria, has appointed Lionel Therond as its Chief Financial Officer.

West Africa-focused ADM said this week that Therond had 35 years' experience in the oil & gas sector and investment banking.

Per ADM, a Chartered Financial Analyst with an MBA from INSEAD, Therond spent just under a decade at the beginning of his career as an Exploration and Production Geoscientist at Royal Dutch Shell. At Shell, he held international positions, including a stint at Shell's global headquarters in The Hague.

After Shell, he spent over a decade at J.P. Morgan Asset Management as a Senior Investor with a strategic investment focus on Oil & Gas investments, amongst other sectors. He also spent five years as Managing Director at Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest Bank, heading up Oil & Gas Equity and Commodity Research, where he helped to develop an Oil & Gas ECM capability which raised in excess of US$1bn.

" Lionel has founded a London-based Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Advisory boutique rooted in the Oil & Gas sector, advising multiple companies on fundraises, M&A and Capital Markets transactions, particularly in the West Africa region, ADM's principal area of business. Furthermore, in his capacity as Director at Fox Davies Capital, Lionel was a key advisor to ADM," ADM said.

ADM said that Therond was joining ADM on a part-time basis and would primarily assist the Company with its investment and acquisition strategy.

Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "We are delighted to welcome Lionel to ADM as Chief Financial Officer. Lionel has extensive experience in the oil and gas sector and a deep understanding of what is required when financing and structuring deals, which makes him the perfect fit for the company. We look forward to working with Lionel as we execute our growth strategy and build our investment portfolio."