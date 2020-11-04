Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
HMI to Provide Arms for Triumph's ROV Fleet

November 4, 2020

(Image: Tiumph Subsea Services)
Houston Mechatronics Inc. (HMI) said Wednesday that Triumph Subsea Services will be the first to commercialize its all-electric Olympic arms.

The U.S. ocean robotics firm said it reached an agreement with Triumph to provide 26 all-electric Olympic arms for the new Croatian subsea services firm's growing fleet of work class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV).

The new manipulator arms derive from technological advancements achieved during the development of HMI’s shape-shifting Aquanaut ROV/autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), the manufacturer said. "Olympic’s strength-weight-size characteristics within an electric manipulator make it a first of its kind and the operational benefits are even more impressive," HMI said. "Olympic will provide: high precision, repeatability and dexterity; zero working fluid; lower overall power consumption; position & force feedback; intelligent path planning; and integrated tool changing."

Triumph said it will install the arms on its Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) ATOM EV Wind WROVS.

Triumph Subsea Services, which will also feature HMI's Aquanaut on each of its vessels, is committed to using green technologies and automation intelligence that will drive offshore operational efficiencies.

“It’s refreshing to be working with such aggressive and like-minded partners. It will take a coalition of the willing to bring these kinds of technologies to market and Triumph continues to show they have the aligned vision and energy to see it through,” said HMI’s CEO, Nicolaus Radford.

"The Olympic arm is another example of how technologically advanced robotics and autonomous systems are utilized within our new green tech ecosystem of vessels that will be operating within the energy, offshore wind farms, offshore green hydrogen, and renewables sector," Triumph said.

