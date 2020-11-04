Forum to Deliver Trenching ROV for Subsea Cable Project in Asia

Forum Energy Technologies has won an order to deliver specialist subsea equipment for what it said was a major cable maintenance project in South East Asia.

The contract won through Forum’s local representatives, will see the company deploy a Perry XT500 trenching system and Dynacon Launch and Recovery System as well as associated surface power and control installations.

The XT500 trenching system is suited for cable maintenance projects with a 3,000m depth rating and has three meter ROV burial capability on the ocean floor.

The vehicle will be manufactured at Forum’s facility at Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire, and installed onboard the client’s vessel in early 2021.

The equipment will be used to support telecommunication contracts in South East Asia and the Indian Ocean. Forum Energy Technologies did not say who the client was, not what the contract value was.

As part of the workscope, Forum will also deliver operational and maintenance training for the client’s personnel and provide support during the first mobilization onboard the vessel, including sea trials.

Kevin Taylor, Forum’s Vice President - Subsea Vehicles, said: "This is the fifth ROV we have delivered to this client and we are thrilled the organization continues to see the value our ROVs deliver. I am looking forward to seeing our system provide the required operational resilience, reliability and performance standards expected in such a safety-critical sector.”

