Equinor, BP Make Two Oil Finds Offshore Canada

October 29, 2020

Transocean Barents - Image by Tor Resser/MarineTraffic.com
Equinor has said it has, with BP as a partner, made two oil discoveries offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

"The two wells at the Cappahayden and Cambriol prospects, drilled this summer in the Flemish Pass Basin, have proven the presence of hydrocarbons; however, it is too early to provide specific information on volumes," Equinor said.

The wells were drilled by the semi-submersible drilling rig, Transocean Barents. They are located approximately 500 km east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Cappahayden well has a water depth of about 1,000 meters and the Cambriol well has a depth of 600 meters. Equinor was the operator for the wells.

As part of the 2020 exploration campaign, Equinor has also drilled a top-hole at the Sitka prospect.

Credit: Equinor

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

