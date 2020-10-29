Equinor, BP Make Two Oil Finds Offshore Canada

Equinor has said it has, with BP as a partner, made two oil discoveries offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

"The two wells at the Cappahayden and Cambriol prospects, drilled this summer in the Flemish Pass Basin, have proven the presence of hydrocarbons; however, it is too early to provide specific information on volumes," Equinor said.

The wells were drilled by the semi-submersible drilling rig, Transocean Barents. They are located approximately 500 km east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Cappahayden well has a water depth of about 1,000 meters and the Cambriol well has a depth of 600 meters. Equinor was the operator for the wells.

As part of the 2020 exploration campaign, Equinor has also drilled a top-hole at the Sitka prospect.

Credit: Equinor