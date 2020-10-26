PGS, TGS and WesternGeco Score Multi-year Seismic Deal with Petronas

Malaysian oil company Petronas has awarded a multi-year offshore seismic data acquisition and processing contract to a consortium comprising TGS, PGS, and WesternGeco.

The multi-year contract is for the acquisition and processing of up to 105,000 square kilometers of multi-sensor MultiClient 3D data in the Sarawak Basin, offshore Malaysia.

The contract award follows an ongoing campaign by the consortium in the Sabah offshore region of Malaysia, awarded in 2016, in which over 50,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic data have been acquired and licensed to the oil and gas industry to support Malaysia license round and exploration activity.

"The Sarawak award will enable the consortium to position itself in Malaysian seismic exploration and allow for a multi-phase program to promote exploration efforts in the prolific Sarawak East Natuna Basin (Deepwater North Luconia and West Luconia Province)," the consortium said in a statement.

The consortium said it is planning the initial phases and is engaging with the oil and gas industry to secure prefunding ahead of the planned acquisition, covering both open blocks and areas of existing farm-in opportunities. Credit:TGS