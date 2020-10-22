Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Archer Nets Two-Year Extension with 'Major' North Sea Firm

October 22, 2020

Credit: Archer
Credit: Archer

Oilfield and drilling services firm Archer said Thursday it had secured a two-year contract extension with a major North Sea operator for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on seven UK North Sea installations.

The extension, with an unnamed operator, will start November 1, 2020, in direct continuation of the current contract. 

Over the course of the contract, Archer will continue to deliver drilling operations, maintenance, and intervention support services including the provision of well services and rental equipment. Archer has supported the assets since 2015.

Also, Archer’s engineering team has been contracted to conduct one rig reactivation, as well as provide brownfield engineering and operation preparational support to the other six assets.

The Oslo-listed company did not share details on the financial side of the agreement.

Energy Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Norway Europe Oilfield Services

