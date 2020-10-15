India: Reliance Extends Transocean's Drillship Term

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has won a contract extension for its Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 drillship in India.

On Wednesday, Transocean said that its client Reliance had exercised a contract extension option that should see the ultra-deepwater rig stay with the Indian oil company for an additional 180 days.

This means that the contract for the 2009-built Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 ultra-deepwater drillship will now last until June 2021.

Per the fleet status report released by the Swiss-headquartered drilling company, the day rate for the 228 meters long drillship is $127,000.

The drillship, built by Samsung Heavy Industries, is capable of operating in water depths of up to 12,000ft (3657.6m) with a maximum drilling depth of 35,000ft (10668m).



