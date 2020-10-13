Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Civmec Bags Long-term Deal with Woodside in Australia

October 13, 2020

Illustration; North Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project, Western Australia - Credit: Woodside
Australian engineering and construction services firm Civmec has won a contract to support Woodside's onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities in Australia.

"The Woodside contract is a term contract for five years, plus two one-year extension options which will see Civmec supply services supporting Woodside’s existing onshore and offshore production facilities and capital projects in Australia," Civmec, which provides oil and gas construction and maintenance services, said Monday.

Civmec’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Tallon said the company was privileged to have secured a long-term contract with Woodside, having delivered several projects to Woodside in the past.

"This contract will provide us with a base load of work and allow us to work with Woodside as a partner to optimize efficiencies and savings in the delivery of our services to them over the longer term," he said.

Civmec did not provide further details on the arrangement with Woodside. 

Apart from the contract with Woodside, Civmec also announced a contract to fabricate, modularise and carry out commissioning of a ship loader for BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) for their Hay Point loading port in Central Queensland; and a contract for the supply of modules for the Iron Bridge Magnetite project, a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge and Formosa Steel IB.

The combined value of the three contracts is approximately A$175 million (USD 125,95 million).

Engineering Industry News Activity Australia/NZ

