Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Turkey to Carry Out Seismic Survey in Eastern Mediterranean

October 12, 2020

Credit: Erhan Klc/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Erhan Klc/MarineTraffic.com

Turkey's navy has issued an advisory late Sunday saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next ten days, a step likely to revive tensions with NATO ally Greece.

Two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han along with Oruc Reis exploration ship will continue works in an area including the south of Greek island of Kastellorizo until Oct. 22, the maritime notice said.

The two countries are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region. The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met last week and agreed to hold bilateral talks on the disputes.

Last month, Ankara withdrew Oruc Reis from contested waters to "allow for diplomacy" ahead of a European Union summit.

After the summit, the bloc said it would punish Turkey if it continued its operations in the region, in a move Ankara said further strained Turkey-EU ties.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara and Yesim Dikmen in Istanbul Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Diane Craft)

Legal Energy Geoscience Activity Vessel Seismic Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

File Photo: Keppel

Keppel O&M Scores $442M Vessel Order in Offshore...
ConocoPhillips' Ekofisk Complex - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Strike Could Shut a Quarter of Oil and Gas Output in...


Trending Offshore News

Ayman Asfari - Credit: Petrofac

Petrofac CEO Asfari to Retire
People
Stena Forth Drillship - Image by Oleksandr Bochalovsky/MarineTraffic

Stena Drilling Wins Drillship Work Offshore Israel
Drilling

Sponsored

Protecting the giants of the sea

Protecting the giants of the sea

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

ABS Grants AiP for Damen's Fast Crew Supplier for U.S. Offshore Wind

ABS Grants AiP for Damen's Fast Crew Supplier for U.S. Offshore Wind

Golar Unit Names New Boss as Former CEO Steps Down Amid Bribery Probe in Brazil

Golar Unit Names New Boss as Former CEO Steps Down Amid Bribery Probe in Brazil

Tensions Spike as Turkey Redeploys 'Oruc Reis' in Mediterranean Sea

Tensions Spike as Turkey Redeploys 'Oruc Reis' in Mediterranean Sea

FLASC, Subsea 7 Working on Non-battery Energy Storage Solutions

FLASC, Subsea 7 Working on Non-battery Energy Storage Solutions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine