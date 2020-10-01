Corvus to Supply Batteries for Taiwan-bound Offshore Wind Vessel

Battery solutions provider Corvus Energy has won a contract with Vard Electro to supply lithium-ion battery-based Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for the new vessel being built at Vard Vung Tau yard in Vietnam for the Greater Changhua wind farms in Taiwan.

The Service Operation Vessel (SOV) is of VARD 4 19 design, designed the challenging and harsh environment in the Taiwan Strait. The vessel will be the first SOV to be built according to the Taiwanese flag and class. Vard won the contract to build the vessel back in April 2020.

Once delivered to the owner Ta San Shang - a JV between MOL and TTM - it will be chartered by Orsted on a 15-year term, for work in Taiwan.

Under the contract with Vard Electro, Corvus Energy will deliver air-cooled Corvus Orca ESS for the SOV.

Peter Pilskog, VP Sales & Marketing at Vard Electro: "As a leading actor of hybrid-electric solutions for the offshore and maritime industry, we offer Greater Changhua Windfarms products and solutions of high quality. Utilizing our extensive industry experience, we will equip their SOV with an environmentally friendly SeaQ system that enhances safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations”, says

The 84,4m long and 19m wide VARD 4 19 SOV will be able to accommodate 89 persons. It will be used to transfer technicians to offshore wind installations, as well as for the storage of spare parts and tools for operations on offshore wind farms.

"Vard is in the absolute forefront when it comes to designing and building specialized vessels, as well as sophisticated electrical system design”, says Christian Søvik, Senior Vice President Sales at Corvus Energy. “We are very grateful and proud to be selected by Vard Electro to deliver the ESS for this highly advanced and innovative SOV”

He continues: “The potential for fuel and emission savings in offshore operation is high due to the vessel`s high variations in load and high demand for redundancy. We expect the growing wind market to be an important arena for energy storage solutions and further development of green technology in the years to come”



