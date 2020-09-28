Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

September 28, 2020

Wenche Nistad, CEO of the Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency (GIEK) pulls no punches in assessing the appetite for investment in traditional offshore oil and gas today: “The money has disappeared; nobody wants to invest in oil and gas anymore; it’s all about renewable energy.” While GIEK’s guarantees to offshore wind total only about $500 million today, a scant portion of its cumulative portfolio, the offshore wind portion has quadrupled in value since the end of 2019. Nistad discusses the present, and future of offshore renewable investment strategy with Offshore Engineer TV.

Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru / Credit: Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy

Norway: 'High Interest in Offshore Exploration Blocks'
Render of OHT's Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel - Credit: OHT

OHT set for Merkur Market Debut


Trending Offshore News

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Congress Passes Bill Supporting Jones Act Enforcement in...
Legal
President Donald J. Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, to board Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. to begin his trip to North Carolina and Florida. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Trump Extends Offshore Drilling Ban in North Carolina,...
Drilling

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Edison Chouest's C-Innovation Acquires Caltex Oil Tools

Edison Chouest's C-Innovation Acquires Caltex Oil Tools

SLPE to Design Foundations for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

SLPE to Design Foundations for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

RWE Signs Deals to Expand Lease Areas of Four Offshore Wind Farms in UK

RWE Signs Deals to Expand Lease Areas of Four Offshore Wind Farms in UK

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine