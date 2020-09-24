Weatherford, Safe Influx in Drilling Tech Collaboration

Oilfield services giant Weatherford has entered a collaboration agreement with the automated well technology specialist with Safe Influx.

The two companies say the collaboration would focus on revolutionizing well integrity during the construction phase by bringing to market the first-ever integration of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) solutions and Automated Well Control technology.

"This unprecedented collaboration will leverage digitalization and automation to enable operators to achieve more from their projects in the safest way possible while having the confidence their wells will be drilled and constructed with the highest level of integrity available in the market today,” said Kevin Fisher, Vice President of Managed Pressure Drilling, Weatherford.



As part of the memorandum of understanding, Safe Influx will combine its Automated Well Control technology with Weatherford’s comprehensive portfolio of MPD products and services.

"This industry-first integrated offering will automate the mitigation of drilling hazards, while drilling in the most efficient manner possible. This cooperation creates market-expansion opportunities, allowing both companies to expand their capabilities and resources," the companies said in a statement.

Bryan Atchison, Co-founder and Managing Director, Safe Influx said: "Safe Influx Automated Well Control technology has a revolutionary role in the Managed Pressure and conventional drilling markets by dramatically reducing our industry's exposure to human factors."

“Working as one team, and leveraging Weatherford’s global MPD leadership, Safe Influx will unlock the full potential of Managed Pressure Drilling,” notes Phil Hassard, Co-founder and Technical Director, Safe Influx.