GC Rieber's Ice-Breaker to Stay in Sakhalin with Exxon for Three More Years

September 17, 2020

Polar Pevek
Norwegian offshore and shipping firm GC Rieber Shipping has secured a two-year contract extension for the icebreaker Polar Pevek with Exxon Neftegas at the Russian Far East.

The vessel is operating off Sakhalin Island, in far-east Russia. It is co-owned 50/50 with Maas Capital and operated by GC Rieber Shipping's Russian co-owned ship manager OOO Polarus.

Polar Pevek, built-in 2006, is purpose-built to provide support to shuttle tankers in harsh weather conditions on the Sakhalin I project off eastern Russia.

The vessel has been is on a long-term charter to Exxon Neftegas and operates off the De-Kastri oil terminal, assisting tankers carrying oil from the Sakhalin I offshore project in eastern Russia.

The new contract extension follows from the end of the firm period in September 2021, making the vessel on a contract at the Sakhalin until September 2023. The vessel started its original 15-year charter back in 2006.

