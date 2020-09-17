Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Erdogan: Oruc Reis Seismic Vessel Not Done with East Med Surveys

September 17, 2020

Oruc Reis seismic vessel - Credit: Sergey Moroz
Oruc Reis seismic vessel - Credit: Sergey Moroz

President Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video call on Wednesday that the docking of Turkey's Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel for maintenance does not mean its operations in the eastern Mediterranean are done, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Oruc Reis returned to waters near Turkey's southern province of Antalya on Sunday for what Ankara called routine maintenance, a move Greece said was a positive first step in easing tensions over offshore natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

Cavusoglu told an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk that Oruc Reis' maintenance may take "a few weeks", according to the energy ministry. "Once maintenance is finished, we will continue our operations with determination," he said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)

Geoscience Activity Germany Seismic Turkey Cyprus Greece Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Illustration; An FPSO in Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock - the image has been cropped

SBM Offshore in Talks with Petrobras Over Buzios FPSO...
Shell's Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/Marinetraffic.com

Shell Working to Turn Around Troubled Australian...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Premier Oil/Twitter

Premier Oil: Tolmount Jacket, Topside Set Sail (VIDEO)
Energy
llustration; Jack-up drilling rig - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Eni Finds More Gas Offshore Egypt
Energy

Sponsored

Optimise field development and reduce CAPEX with help from the new Tracerco Insights Platform

Optimise field development and reduce CAPEX with help from the new Tracerco Insights Platform

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Wilson Sons Names New CEO of Operations in Brazil

Wilson Sons Names New CEO of Operations in Brazil

Erdogan: Oruc Reis Seismic Vessel Not Done with East Med Surveys

Erdogan: Oruc Reis Seismic Vessel Not Done with East Med Surveys

Gazprom Vessel Sets Sail for Nord Stream 2 Base in Germany

Gazprom Vessel Sets Sail for Nord Stream 2 Base in Germany

Oil Prices Fall on Demand Worries, Expected Restart of U.S. Gulf Platforms after Hurricane

Oil Prices Fall on Demand Worries, Expected Restart of U.S. Gulf Platforms after Hurricane

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine