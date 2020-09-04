Ex-Aker BP, Halliburton Experts Join Norwegian Wellbore Firm Marwell

Marwell, a recently established, Stavanger-based, wellbore and completion services company, has made two new senior appointments to run drilling and completions branches.

Øystein Eide, until recently with Aker BP, will join the company to lead the drilling and well construction business, while Petter Rommetvedt, will join to head up completion.

Eide has over 30 years of experience in drilling and completions. In his capacity as Drilling and Wells Asset Manager, he was responsible for overseeing operations of Aker BP’s Valhall field. Before Aker BP, he held several operational roles with Amoco and BP.

Experienced across several disciplines, he will be focusing on drilling and well construction for Marwell.

Petter Rommetvedt joins Marwell from his role as Managing Director of Perigon AS in Stavanger. His background is in completions and, prior to Perigon AS, he spent nine years in Halliburton working as a completion engineer and at TCO AS as an account manager.

Mike Williamson, Managing Director of Marwell, says: “Both Øystein and Petter are bringing with them a wealth of experience from the O&G industry and we’re very pleased to have them join Marwell.

"These new appointments are a reflection of Marwell’s sustained growth within the market. Although the recent times have been challenging for many, we’ve managed to stay on our growth journey, both in terms of new partnerships and client relationships. We’re very proud of what we have achieved, and look forward to bringing further innovations to the market through our expanding team and new expertise.”

So far, Marwell has signed four strategic partnerships, including Maxwell Oil Tools, HP Well Screens, Metrol, and Downhole Products.