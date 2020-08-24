Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Begins 'Pioneering' OBN Survey Offshore Norway

August 24, 2020

For illustration / Polarcus Adira - Credit: Thomas Reid/MarineTraffic
For illustration / Polarcus Adira - Credit: Thomas Reid/MarineTraffic

Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production seismic data company TGS has announced the deployment of "a pioneering sparse ocean bottom node (OBN) survey" in the Atlantic Margin off the coast of mid-Norway. 

TGS said Monday the initial study phase was being carried out primarily to provide proof of concept ahead of anticipated further survey proposals to further highlight hydrocarbon potential in the region.

"The OBN survey, conducted in collaboration with Polarcus, has been deployed to coincide with the acquisition of the TGS AM20 seismic survey at the same location to enhance efficiencies and combine the recorded OBN data with conventional 3D streamer data to improve imaging of sediments below complex volcanic deposits, " TGS said. 

The company did not say which vessel is being used for the operation, but the AIS data shows it might be the Polarcus Adira vessel. In its recent presentation Polarcus said it was testing "an innovative, self-recovering node technology on an ongoing towed streamer project."

Rune Eng, Executive Vice President, International at TGS, stated, “With this study TGS intends to lead the way in providing the oil and gas industry in NW Europe with a cost-efficient OBN acquisition solution to both enhance geological understanding and refine velocity modeling within key license blocks.”

TGS says it is conducting similar surveys in the Gulf of Mexico, namely Amendment and Engagement. 

"Fast track results from last year’s Amendment sparse node program have already provided impressive imaging uplift and enhanced velocity accuracy, especially when combined with TGS’ proprietary Dynamic-Matching Full Wave Inversion (DM FWI) technology. TGS continues to develop these technologies to resolve complex imaging challenges in other basins across the globe," TGS said.

Vessels Geoscience Subsea Activity Norway Europe Seismic OBN

