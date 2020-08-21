Hurricane Energy Picks Ex-Pharos Energy Man as New CEO

UK-based oil and gas company Hurricane Energy has appointed Antony Maris as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") designate, and executive director of the company.

Maris' appointment follows the resignation of Hurricane Energy's long-standing CEO Robert Trice, announced back in June, with Kimberly Smith taking interim CEO role.

Most recently, Maris spent 15 years with Pharos Energy plc (previously SOCO International plc) where he was Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to early 2020.

In this role, he was responsible for the development and operation of several oilfields, in joint venture with local and other parties, including fractured basement reservoirs offshore Vietnam and onshore Yemen.

"Pharos Energy's Vietnam assets, which delivered 60,000 bopd gross peak volumes, contributed significantly to Vietnam's overall hydrocarbon output. He was awarded the Friendship Order Medal by the Vietnam Government for his significant contribution to exploration and production activities," Hurricane Energy, which produces oil from the Lancaster offshore field in the UK, said.

Maris will work alongside the Interim CEO, Beverley Smith, for a transition period and will assume the role of CEO following the publication of the company's interim 2020 financial results, which are scheduled for release on September 11, 2020, at which time Smith will return to a non-executive role.

Steven McTiernan, Chairman of Hurricane, said: "I am very pleased to report that Antony Maris has agreed to assume the Chief Executive role at Hurricane. His leadership record with entrepreneurial oil and gas companies, and importantly his technical experience and knowledge of the behaviour of fractured basement reservoirs, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Hurricane."

The short transition period with Beverley Smith will allow their combined contribution to the ongoing technical review. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Beverley for ably stewarding the Company during the leadership transition. "