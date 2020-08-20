Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GC Rieber Shipping Sells Polar King IMR Vessel

August 20, 2020

Polar King - Image Credit: GC Rieber Shipping
Polar King - Image Credit: GC Rieber Shipping

Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner GC Rieber Shipping has agreed to sell the Polar King inspection maintenance and repair vessel to an unnamed buyer.

Due to the sale, an impairment of approximately USD 5 million for Polar King is expected to be recognized as per 30.06.2020. 

The Bergen-based company said that the proceeds from the sale would be used to repay the vessel's outstanding debt in full. GC Rieber did not provide the financial details of the sale.

According to info on GC Rieber Shipping's website, the 110.6 meters long Polar King is currently on charter (until September) with marine cable supplier Nexans.

The multipurpose subsea vessel was built at Freire Shipyard in Spain and was delivered in March 2011.

The vessel is equipped with a 150-ton Active Heave Compensated (AHC) offshore crane, two WROVs, offers accommodation for 112 persons, and offers deck space of 960 square meters.

While the vessel owner said nothing on the value of the deal, VesselsValue, a specialist website providing vessel value estimates, has the Polar King valued at $23.9 million.

Vessels Subsea Norway Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Saipem's Giant Construction Vessel Starts Work on UK...
Credit: COSL

Chrysaor Hires COSL Offshore Rig for Wells in Norway


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: A Floating Wind Turbine / Image by Untrakdrover - Wikimedia -CC BY-SA 3.0

Floating Wind Farms: How to Make Them the Future of Green...
Technology
A Valaris drillship - Image by Andrey Lutay / MarineTraffic

Valaris Files for Bankruptcy
Drilling

Sponsored

BPH Energy gains further confidence in Baleen drill target

BPH Energy gains further confidence in Baleen drill target

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Buss Energy Acquires Stake in Drone Inspection Firm

Buss Energy Acquires Stake in Drone Inspection Firm

Santos Cautious on Pandemic Recovery, Hangs On to Cash

Santos Cautious on Pandemic Recovery, Hangs On to Cash

Boskalis 1H Earnings, 2020 Goal Beat Forecasts

Boskalis 1H Earnings, 2020 Goal Beat Forecasts

GC Rieber Shipping Sells Polar King IMR Vessel

GC Rieber Shipping Sells Polar King IMR Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine