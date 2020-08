Bursa Malaysia-listed offshore services company Dayang has won a contract with Shell in Malaysia for the provision of "topside major maintenance services."

Dayang will provide the services for Shell's Malaysian subsidiaries Sarawak Shell and Sabah Shell Petroleum.

The contract value will depend on work orders issued by Shell throughout the contract duration.

The duration of the contract is effective from July 23, 2020, until the completion of work in 2020.