DOF Sells Two Offshore Vessels

Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner DOF has through its subsidiary DOF Rederi sold two offshore vessels.

DOF said Wednesday it had sold the 2002-built anchor handler Skandi Giant. The AHTS unit has been sold to an unnamed international buyer for an undisclosed fee.

VesselsValue has estimated the Skandi Giant's market value to be around $3.1 million.

Further, DOF Rederi has agreed to sell the 1983-built (2009-rebuilt) Skandi Hav offshore vessel for recycling. The vessel will be acquired by a yard in Turkey. Delivery to the recycling yard is expected to take place in September this year.

According to VesselsValue, Skandi Hav's scrap value is around $450,000. DOF did not provide details on the financial side of the deal.

"The sale of the vessels will only have an immaterial accounting effect for 3Q 2020," DOF said.