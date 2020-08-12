Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted Beats Q2 Expectations Despite Lower Power Demand

August 12, 2020

Henrik Poulsen (Photo: Ørsted)
Henrik Poulsen (Photo: Ørsted)

Denmark's Orsted on Wednesday beat second-quarter operating profit expectations but said lockdown measures had hurt demand for its electricity.

The world's largest operator of offshore wind farms said operations had remained stable during the coronavirus crisis and kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

"We have, however, seen negative COVID-19 related effects on European power markets, especially in the UK, driven by lower demand for electricity," CEO Henrik Poulsen said in a statement.

Orsted posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.96 billion Danish crowns ($466 million), down 18% from a year earlier but above the 2.88 billion expected by analysts in a poll gathered by Orsted.

Lower demand hit earnings by around 150 million crowns, Poulsen said.

The company said it still expects to post a 2020 EBITDA of 16-17 billion crowns, but lowered its gross investments for the year by 2 billion crowns to 28-30 billion due to changed timing of payments, without specifying which payments.

Orsted has constructed around a fourth of the world's offshore wind capacity.

The company is close to completing a transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels under a plan laid out in 2017.

($1 = 6.3525 Danish crowns) 

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jason Neely)

Energy Offshore Wind Activity People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Nigeria: FPSO Workers Released after Kidnapping
Anders Opedal, next CEO of Equinor. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

Opedal Tapped for Top Spot at Equinor


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema Breaks Own Heavy-lift Record with Brent...
Offshore
Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

Stena Carron Drillship Set to Begin Drilling at Kaieteur...
Energy

Sponsored

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Wintershall Dea: Dvalin Drilling Completed Ahead of First Gas

Wintershall Dea: Dvalin Drilling Completed Ahead of First Gas

Nigeria Convicts Three Men Under New Anti-piracy Law

Nigeria Convicts Three Men Under New Anti-piracy Law

Petrobras Selling Stake in Santos Basin Block

Petrobras Selling Stake in Santos Basin Block

Insurgents Seize Port Near Total's Mozambique LNG Project

Insurgents Seize Port Near Total's Mozambique LNG Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine