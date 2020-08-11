Petronas, FASTsubsea Working on 'Low-cost' Subsea Multiphase Pump

Petronas Research, a subsidiary of the Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas, has joined a joint industry project to develop and test a low-cost, topside-less subsea multiphase pump.

The company has signed a contract with FASTsubsea, a joint venture between Aker Solutions and FSubsea, to take part in the project.

According to the agreement, Petronas Research will support the development and testing program while FASTsubsea is bringing the product to the market in 2022.

"Getting this participation from a large operator such as PETRONAS is a significant achievement, not least given current industry conditions," said John Macleod," chief technology officer of Aker Solutions.

According to Alexander Fuglesang, managing director of FASTsubsea, the FASTsubsea technology will allow operators to faster extract additional hydrocarbons from existing offshore wells and installed infrastructure.

End users are drawn to the technology as increased recovery now can be done in a much more sustainable way, and at up to 50 percent lower capex investment than conventional subsea pumping systems, which is key in this market environment, Aker Solutions said,.

The participation from Petronas Research comes in addition to a NOK 11 million commitment from the Research Council of Norway and allows engineering activities to start immediately, Aker Solutions added.

The project is still open for two further operators to join as JIP partners, which would provide the opportunity to influence and gain early access to the technology described by Aker Solutions as "ground-breaking."