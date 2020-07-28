ExxonMobil Extends Hebron Platform EPC Contract with Aker Solutions

Norwegian oilfield services company Aker Solutions has won a contract extension from ExxonMobil for the provision of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron platform, offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

The Hebron oil field is located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin 350 kilometers southeast of St. John's. Oil from the field is produced via a large concrete gravity-based platform.

The contract for Aker Solutions is an extension for a 5-year period, starting in the summer of 2020.

Aker Solutions has provided EPC services to Hebron since 2015. The work will be led from Aker Solutions’ premises in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, the company said Tuesday.

Aker Solutions estimates the contract value to be NOK 1.4 billion (USD 153,47 million).

“We are delighted to be extending our strong relationship with ExxonMobil in Canada, and to further strengthen the international footprint of our brownfield services business,” says Linda Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects, at Aker Solutions.



