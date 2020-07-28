Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil Extends Hebron Platform EPC Contract with Aker Solutions

July 28, 2020

Hebron platform / Credit: ExxonMobil / MarineTraffic
Hebron platform / Credit: ExxonMobil / MarineTraffic

Norwegian oilfield services company Aker Solutions has won a contract extension from ExxonMobil for the provision of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron platform, offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

The Hebron oil field is located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin 350 kilometers southeast of St. John's. Oil from the field is produced via a large concrete gravity-based platform.

The contract for Aker Solutions is an extension for a 5-year period, starting in the summer of 2020. 

Aker Solutions has provided EPC services to Hebron since 2015. The work will be led from Aker Solutions’ premises in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, the company said Tuesday.

Aker Solutions estimates the contract value to be NOK 1.4 billion (USD 153,47 million).

“We are delighted to be extending our strong relationship with ExxonMobil in Canada, and to further strengthen the international footprint of our brownfield services business,” says Linda Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects, at Aker Solutions.


Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Construction Canada Platform

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Jack-up drilling rig - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Eni Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt
Woodside's Sangomar FPSO render - Credit: Woodside

Russia's Lukoil Buys Cairn's Stake in Sangomar Field...


Trending Offshore News

Deme Offshore's Apollo vessel - Credit: Leroy Manhutu/MarineTraffic

VIDEO: Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Knocks Off Jack-Up...
Energy

Eni Confirms 'Significant Hydrocarbon Accumulation'...
Asia

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

ExxonMobil Extends Hebron Platform EPC Contract with Aker Solutions

ExxonMobil Extends Hebron Platform EPC Contract with Aker Solutions

TGS Completes Canadian Marine Seismic Study

TGS Completes Canadian Marine Seismic Study

Spain Hopes Turkey Overture on Offshore Drilling Leads to Talks

Spain Hopes Turkey Overture on Offshore Drilling Leads to Talks

Gas Flow Resumes via Nord Stream Pipeline after Maintenance Complete

Gas Flow Resumes via Nord Stream Pipeline after Maintenance Complete

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine