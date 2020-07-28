TGS Completes Canadian Marine Seismic Study

TGS, a Norway-based provider of seismic data for the oil and exploration and production companies, has announced the completion of the East Coast Canada Facies Map Browser and Play Fairway Analysis (ECC FMB & PFA).

The company said that the study offered subsurface interpretation for the entire offshore East Coast Canada and was available for immediate licensing. TGS acquired data for the study in partnership with another Norwegian company PGS.

"The ECC FMB & PFA study integrates all released exploration wells, with a vast seismic data library, to provide the industry with the most comprehensive multi-client interpretation available for the region," TGS said Tuesday.

"[The study] delivers a robust regional sequence stratigraphic interpretation, facies, and play fairway maps that enable E&P companies to rapidly evaluate the opportunities presented in the upcoming bid rounds," the Norwegian seismic data specialist said.

"The study underscores a promising future for exploration in the region by providing detailed insights into the key reservoir and source facies within known plays, such as the Late Jurassic, within the proven Jeanne D’Arc and Flemish Pass Basins. Significant upside in the prospectivity of the Paleogene and Cretaceous, especially within the underexplored basins such as the Hopedale, Flemish, Salar and South Whale Basins have also been revealed," TGS explained.



