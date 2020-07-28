LR Names Marine & Offshore President for SAMEA

LR has appointed Mike Holliday as Marine & Offshore president for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA).

In his new role, Holliday will lead LR’s Marine and Offshore operations across SAMEA, primarily based in Singapore, and be responsible for developing the business in current and emerging markets as well as identifying growth opportunities in the region including key gas, naval and offshore projects.

Holliday’s remit will also include LR’s traditional portfolio such as classification, compliance, and advisory services to as well as collaborating with clients on industry challenges such as digital transformation and decarbonization.

“These strategic changes in Asia will enable LR to be agile and will ensure a more tailored approach to the different markets across the countries,” said recently appointed Chief Operating Officer Mark Darley, who previously headed the North Asia operation.

LR Marine and Offshore Director Nick Brown said: “Mike’s appointment as SAMEA president will strengthen LR’s position as markets start to recover and our clients adapt to a ‘new normal’ given their many years of experience within the maritime industry.

New SAMEA President Mike Holliday said: “Having spent the majority of my LR career working in a variety of roles within the area, I welcome the opportunity to lead LR’s growth in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Recent months have been particularly challenging for all maritime and offshore stakeholders, at a time when new technology and environmental legislation are causing disruption. I look forward to supporting our clients to navigate safely and effectively through this period of change and capitalize on the opportunities that are created as the industry moves forward.”

Holliday graduated from Lancaster University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and joined LR in 2002 as a ship surveyor. He has since worked in France, the United Arab Emirates, and more recently as Area Marine & Offshore Manager for South Asia, based in Kuala Lumpur.