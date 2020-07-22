Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Inspecting Heat Exchangers at Gorgon After Maintenance

July 22, 2020

Gorgon Map - Credit. Chevron
Gorgon Map - Credit. Chevron

Chevron Corp is inspecting propane heat exchangers on train 2 at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia, the company said on Wednesday, following maintenance that was due to be completed by July 11.

The inspections are delaying the restart of the train, two industry sources told Reuters, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The scheduled maintenance work on the train is mechanically complete, a Chevron spokesman said, without giving details on any reason for a delay.

"Inspections are ongoing on the Gorgon LNG Train 2 propane heat exchangers. The relevant regulatory bodies have been informed," he said.

"Maintenance turnarounds are a regular part of safely operating natural gas plants and provide an opportunity to undertake various inspections, repairs and equipment change-outs to ensure safe and reliable operations."

Chevron in May started maintenance on train 2 that was scheduled to be complete by July 11, according to a notice on the company's website.

The three-train Chevron-operated Gorgon project, one of the world's largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG a year, the company's website says.

Chevron's Australian subsidiary holds a controlling 47.3% in Gorgon. Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell each have 25%, and the rest is held by Japan's Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas, and JERA.

Production is continuing at Gorgon's other two trains, according to one of the industry sources.

 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Cengiz Tokgoz

Turkey Slams Greek Claim Over Mediterranean Seismic Survey
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Breaks Offshore Jacket Removal...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Allseas

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides
Vessels
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Breaks Offshore Jacket Removal...
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

New York Launches Up To 2,500MW Offshore Wind Solicitation

New York Launches Up To 2,500MW Offshore Wind Solicitation

Polarcus' 2Q Revenue Hit by Contract Cancellations, Lower Rates

Polarcus' 2Q Revenue Hit by Contract Cancellations, Lower Rates

Saipem Scores Offshore Wind Hat-Trick

Saipem Scores Offshore Wind Hat-Trick

UK: OGTC, ORE Catapult Team Up to Speed Up Net-zero Emissions Drive

UK: OGTC, ORE Catapult Team Up to Speed Up Net-zero Emissions Drive

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine