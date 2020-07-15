Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Odfjell Drilling Takes Over Drilling and Maintenance at Ekofisk

July 15, 2020

Ekofisk area - Credit: ConocoPhillips
Ekofisk area - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Norwegian drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling has taken over platform drilling and maintenance operations at ConocoPhillips' Ekofisk Area in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The move follows a contract signed between the two parties in December 2019 for Platform Drilling and Maintenance and Minor Modifications for ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS.

The contract work includes drilling operations, work-over campaigns, P&A activities and all preventative and corrective maintenance of ConocoPhillips’ drilling facilities on three offshore platforms in the Greater Ekofisk Area.

"We are thrilled to take over the drilling and maintenance contract for Greater Ekofisk area for ConocoPhillips. EVP Platform Drilling Elisabeth Haram wishes a warm welcome to the 170 colleagues now joining Odfjell Drilling. Together we will continue delivering safe and efficient operations," Odfjell Drilling said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The contract period is for five years, with two thee-year extension options.

The Greater Ekofisk Area, located approximately 200 miles offshore Stavanger, Norway, is comprised of three producing fields: Ekofisk, Eldfisk and Embla.

Oil is exported to Teesside, England, and the natural gas is exported to Emden, Germany. 

The Ekofisk and Eldfisk fields consist of several production platforms. Water injection has resulted in increases in both production and recoverable reserves. 

According to ConocoPhillips, continued development drilling in the Greater Ekofisk Area is expected to contribute additional production over the coming years as new wells come online.

Energy Drilling North Sea Activity Norway Europe

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Woodside

Woodside Expects $4.37B Loss after Asset Write-down
Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa


Trending Offshore News

OPEC Logo - Image Credit: Maxim Grebeshkov

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021
Energy
Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa

Total Looking to Sell Stake in North Sea Pipeline

Total Looking to Sell Stake in North Sea Pipeline

Odfjell Drilling Takes Over Drilling and Maintenance at Ekofisk

Odfjell Drilling Takes Over Drilling and Maintenance at Ekofisk

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest Point in Two Decades

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest Point in Two Decades

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine