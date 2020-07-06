Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

July 6, 2020

Emilio Lozoya (Photo: Petroleromx, CC BY-SA 4.0)
Emilio Lozoya (Photo: Petroleromx, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Spain's National Administrative Tribunal agreed on Monday to extradite Emilio Lozoya, former chief executive of oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, to Mexico, the court said in a statement.

Lozoya, 45, is wanted in Mexico on charges including bribery and money laundering in cases involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA as well as a Mexican fertilizer firm. He denies any wrongdoing.

Lozoya, who ran the company better known as Pemex between 2012 and 2016 and was once a close confidant of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, had already agreed to be extradited, Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said last week.

Lozoya was arrested in the Spanish city of Malaga in February, months after fleeing Mexico.

The cases against him raised questions about how much others in the previous administration in Mexico knew about his actions, and the extradition is widely expected to boost Pena Nieto's successor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in his contention that he is serious about cracking down on corruption.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip and Timothy Heritage)

Industry News Activity Europe South America Mexico Spain

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling
Prospector 5 drilling rig - Image by Huw Gibby - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Regains NYSE Listing Compliance


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling
Drilling
Deepwater Pathfinder - Image by Kevin Deblieux - MarineTraffic

Eni to Pay $185M to Settle Transocean Drilling Rig Dispute
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

CHC Helicopters for Ørsted's Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

CHC Helicopters for Ørsted's Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest Disaster

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest Disaster

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine