Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Wraps Sale of Alaska Business

July 2, 2020

Image Credit; BP
Image Credit; BP

BP Plc said it completed the sale of its Prudhoe Bay oil and gas producing properties to closely-held Hilcorp Energy, ending 60 years as a top Alaskan oil producer.

BP and other oil majors have reduced their production roles in the northernmost U.S. state as output slid and lower-cost fields emerged elsewhere. Hilcorp, known for buying up oil castoffs, acquired half of another BP Alaska project in 2014.

The $5.6 billion deal, including BP's stake in the Trans Alaska Pipeline System which carries crude oil from Prudhoe Bay to Alaska's southern coast, should wrap up this quarter, both companies said in statements.

"We look forward to continuing to drive economic growth, create Alaskan jobs and contribute to local economies for decades to come,” said Greg Lalicker, chief executive of Hilcorp Energy.

The agreement calls for Hilcorp to pay $4 billion to BP over an unspecified time, with the remaining $1.6 billion based on future earnings from the properties. Terms were revised and pushed back as Hilcorp sought to raise financing.

With Wednesday's purchase, Texas-based Hilcorp becomes the state's second-largest oil producer and reserves holder, behind ConocoPhillips. Hilcorp will nearly triple its workforce in Alaska, to 1,450 employees with the acquisition, said Luke Miller, Hilcorp spokesman.

 (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Tom Brown)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Activity Arctic Production North America USA Alaska

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Armed Group Attacks FPSO, Kidnaps Crew in Nigeria
Eni logo - Image by Boggy/AdobeStock

Eni Strikes Gas at Bashrush Well Offshore Egypt


Trending Offshore News

Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Armed Group Attacks FPSO, Kidnaps Crew in Nigeria
Offshore
(File Photo: McDermott)

McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Global Offshore Rig Count in June Falls to 208. Africa Suffers the Biggest Loss

Global Offshore Rig Count in June Falls to 208. Africa Suffers the Biggest Loss

VIDEO: First Wind Trubine Goes Online at Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Project

VIDEO: First Wind Trubine Goes Online at Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Project

BP Wraps Sale of Alaska Business

BP Wraps Sale of Alaska Business

MAN Compressors for Yinson's Brazil-bound FPSO

MAN Compressors for Yinson's Brazil-bound FPSO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine