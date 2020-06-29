Transborders Energy, SBM Offshore in FLNG Pact

Australia's Transborders Energy, a company working to develop an FLNG solution for marginal field development, has signed a partnership agreement with the floating production solutions giant SBM Offshore.

Perth-based Transborders said Sunday that the two companies would co-pursue the deployment of Transborders’ FLNG Solution on a range of stranded offshore gas resource opportunities.

Transborders has said that its FLNG Solution provides a pre-engineered one point five (1.5) million tonne per annum floating LNG facility with a package of "streamlined commercial arrangements and a robust regulatory approval execution plan to gas resource owners."

Transborders has now designated SBM Offshore as its exclusive operation and maintenance services contractor for its FLNG facilities.

SBM Offshore will also be the exclusive contractor for the part of the FEED services and the engineering, procurement, construction services related to the turret mooring and hull scopes of Transborders’ FLNG facilities.

Transborders’ Managing Director Daein Cha says, “We are very pleased to welcome SBM Offshore as our strategic partner. SBM Offshore is the global leader for design, supply, installation, operations and leasing of floating production systems and is strategically committed to develop and operate our FLNG facilities.”

Together with its strategic partners SBM Offshore, Kyushu Electric Power, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., other world class LNG buyers, TechnipFMC and Add Energy, Transborders can convert a range of stranded gas resources into ‘project sanction (FID) ready’ state within 24 months after the Transborders FLNG Solution deployment, while also allowing LNG buyers access to competitive LNG supply sources, the company said.

Transborders’ FLNG Solution development work is also designated as a “Major Project” from the Australian Federal Government.